Brainerd ‘Kixters’ Dance Team Wins Back-to-Back Class AAA High Kick State Titles

For the second straight year, the Brainerd dance team are the Class AAA high kick state champions.

The aptly named “Kixsters” successfully defended their title with a ’50s inspired routine and look. They scored a perfect 80 in routine and visual effectiveness, a 79 in creativity, a 73 in difficulty of kicks (which was the highest among all finalists), and tied for top score in kick height with 72. The result was a five-total point and five-rank point victory that crowned Brainerd as back-to-back state champions.

“I just feel like we all were really surprised,” said senior Hayden Freed. “We’ve been ranked second all throughout the season, so we were really nervous going into state. And once prelims was over and we got to look at the scores and we were pretty much in first but barely by one point, it was really, really amazing that we were able to pull through and get first overall.”

“I think we all went in there knowing we could do it,” said sophomore Camryn Anderson. “Personally, I looked at it as like, our time on the floor was our two-and-a-half minutes, so it was our time to show them who Brainerd is. And dancing first really sets the standard, and so I think that helped add some confidence.”

“Ever since we won state … everyone has seen how hard dance is and is starting to appreciate all the effort we put into it,” added sophomore Beatrice Hartwig. “We just want to keep that legacy going for [the alumni] of how great Brainerd is as a team.”

This marked Brainerd’s 10th state title in dance in school history. Afterward the competition, the MSHSL also announced the all-tournament teams for both high kick and jazz dance. Crosby-Ironton and Brainerd each had four dancers split between two spots for both disciplines.