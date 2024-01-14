Brainerd Keeping Public Utilities Director Title After Current Director Retires

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The structure of Brainerd Public Utilities was debated during a special meeting between the Brainerd City Council and the Public Utilities Commission on Monday.

Initial discussions started after council members accepted Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund’s retirement effective May 3. During Monday’s special meeting, one of the main topics concerned the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission’s laundry list of future improvement projects that need to be attended to following Wicklund’s departure.

With Wicklund’s retirement looming, the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission and City Council have their hands full looking for his replacement. But on top of that, the two city strongholds discussed dedicating time towards restructuring and reclassifying Wicklund’s soon-to-be vacated role of Public Utilities Director.

Ultimately, the City Council came to a decision to keep the title of Public Utilities Director as is.

