Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Keeping Public Utilities Director Title After Current Director Retires

Miles WalkerJan. 14 2024

Todd Wicklund (far right) has announced his upcoming retirement as director of Brainerd Public Utilities.

The structure of Brainerd Public Utilities was debated during a special meeting between the Brainerd City Council and the Public Utilities Commission on Monday.

Initial discussions started after council members accepted Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund’s retirement effective May 3. During Monday’s special meeting, one of the main topics concerned the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission’s laundry list of future improvement projects that need to be attended to following Wicklund’s departure.

With Wicklund’s retirement looming, the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission and City Council have their hands full looking for his replacement. But on top of that, the two city strongholds discussed dedicating time towards restructuring and reclassifying Wicklund’s soon-to-be vacated role of Public Utilities Director.

Ultimately, the City Council came to a decision to keep the title of Public Utilities Director as is.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Retirement Dinner Held for Leech Lake Chief Judge Paul W. Day

Brainerd Public Schools Adopts New Strategic Plan

Bemidji Wrestling Hosts Day 1 of Annual Rick Lee Invitational at Sanford Center

ConnectEffect Interactive Experience Coming to CLC in Brainerd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.