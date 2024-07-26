Brainerd Jaycees Transfer Ownership of “America’s Ice Fishing Tournament” to Confidence Learning Center

The Brainerd Jaycees are transferring ownership of the “America’s Ice Fishing Tournament” to the Confidence Learning Center. The tournament is a virtual ice fishing tournament, not to be confused with the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, and was started in 2020. Reporter Sammy Holladay caught up with the executive director of the Confidence Learning Center, Travis Grossman, to learn more.

People around the world are familiar with the Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 2020, the Brainerd Jaycee’s also coordinated America’s Ice Fishing Tournament, a virtual competition where people could ice fish at their favorite lakes across several states. This past week, the Brainerd Jaycees announced that they will be transferring ownership of America’s Ice Fishing Tournament to an organization they have always strongly supported, the Confidence Learning Center.

The Confidence Learning Center is open year-round and serves nearly 12,000 campers annually. The Confidence Learning Center is not a stranger to the public’s generosity as it receives no federal or state funding, and has had a great partnership with the Brainerd Jaycees, but to be given the reigns on an opportunity like the “America’s Ice Fishing Tournament” is another level of generosity.

Now being the coordinators of the America’s Ice Fishing Tournament gives the Confidence Learning Center the chance to spread its mission to a wider audience.

While being able to spread its message is great, what is the most exciting for the Confidence Learning Center is bringing more people to Camp.

Preparations for the 2025 America’s Ice Fishing Tournament are underway. The tournament is set to take place on February 8th next year, a week after the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. You can learn more about America’s Ice Fishing Tournament HERE