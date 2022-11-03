Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Returning to Lakes Area in January

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will return to the Lakes Area this coming January.

Organizers have announced the event will take place in person on Jan. 28 on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake. The extravaganza attracts more than 10,000 anglers annually who compete for $200,000 in prizes.

All proceeds from the event are donated to charity, with more than $4 million in all having gone to Brainerd Lakes Area charities since the event began in 1991.

More information on next year’s event can be found on the Ice Fishing Extravaganza website.

