Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Going Virtual for 2021

According to the Brainerd Jaycees’ Facebook page, tournament organizers, along with the direction of state officials, have made the decision to continue forward with the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza charitable contest in a virtual format.

“Safety of all involved is our main concern this year,” said event chairperson Benji Thoennes. “We know that the event will be different, but we hope to encourage everyone to get out fishing with their families and win some great prizes, which keeps in line with what the Extravaganza has always been about.”

The Brainerd Jaycees Virtual Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place on January 30th, 2021 from 12pm-3pm. Participants will be allowed to participate on any lake in the state of Minnesota.

Pre-purchased tickets must be registered by January 15th, 2021 to be eligible to participate in the new format. You can register for the event by clicking here.

