Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Announces Partnership

Chris BurnsDec. 8 2020

On December 8th around 2:30 p.m. Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza announced a partnership with FishDonkey on their Facebook page. The tournament will take place Saturday, January 30th, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The two are teaming up to put on the 2021 ice fishing tournament virtually.  People wishing to participate in the tournament must buy a Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza ticket at Fleet Farm, their website, or any participating location. You can also register on FishDonkey’s app. Anyone can buy these tickets up to December 31st. Every person that buys a physical ticket also must register their ticket on the FishDonkey app.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza and FishDonkey are awarding more that $150,000 worth of prizes to the winners. 150 prizes will be handed out to fishermen/fisherwomen for a variety of contests.

The contest will allow participates to fish any body of water with public lake access in Minnesota. Everyone will submit their longest fish length to be entered on the leaderboard. From there winners will be chosen at random.

Chris Burns

Chris Burns

Watch Live News Casts

