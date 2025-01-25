Brainerd Jaycees Given Green Light for This Year’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Organizers of the Brainerd Jaycees 35th annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza have gotten the green light from local authorities for this year’s event.

On Friday, an ice check by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over 24 inches of ice at the contest site, and an official event permit was issued.

The Brainerd Jaycees, in collaboration with Crow Wing County officials, have been closely monitoring the large ice heaving within the contest site over the past few weeks. Due to the location of the heave, the contest site has been moved to a location inside the bay, closer to shore, that completely avoids the heave.

The Ice Fishing Extravaganza is the largest charitable ice fishing tournament in the world, drawing tens of thousands of anglers each year to compete for prizes, enjoy outdoor activities, and raise funds for community projects and local organizations. Over $4.3 million have been donated since the tournament’s conception in 1991.

The 35th annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st. Tickets for the event are still available, and they can be purchased at Brainerd area outlets and on the ice the day of the contest.

More information on the tournament can be found on the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza website.