Brainerd Jaycees Award The Youth Volunteer Of The Year

The Brainerd Jaycees are in the process of awarding several members of the community with their yearly awards, and on Sunday one Brainerd high schooler was shocked to receive her recognition.

Haley Helmin was at her weekly pageant practice when she walked into a room and saw her entire family waiting for her. Immediately she knew something was up, and moments later she was awarded as the Brainerd Jaycees’ Youth Volunteer of the year.

Helmin currently holds the title as Miss Teen Baxter United States, and she also started her own non-profit organization called Ally’s Wings. Ally’s Wings brings awareness to childhood cancer by hosting events and donating toys to children with cancer.

You can check out or donate to Haley’s non-profit, Ally’s Wings, by going to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allyswings/.

To hear from Haley, and the person who nominated her for the award, Bill Musel, watch the video below.