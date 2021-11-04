Brainerd Jaycees Announces Separate Virtual Fishing Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On top of the return of the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament scheduled in January, the committee decided to organize a separate new virtual ice fishing tournament.

Last year, the tournament was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to the Jaycees, the event had 4,700 registered participants across the state and raised 125,357 dollars.

This year, the event is open country-wide to all ice fishing anglers and will be hosted through the FishDonkey app. Eligible species for the tournament are walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch,and sunfish. The entry fee for the contest is $50.

The 500 prizes, with a total value of over $67,000, will be scattered throughout the top 2,000 places based on point-awarded fish values.

The Brained Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament is scheduled for January 22 from 8 AM to 3 PM.

