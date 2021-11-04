Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Jaycees Announces Separate Virtual Fishing Event

Nick UrsiniNov. 4 2021

On top of the return of the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament scheduled in January, the committee decided to organize a separate new virtual ice fishing tournament.

Last year, the tournament was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to the Jaycees, the event had 4,700 registered participants across the state and raised 125,357 dollars.

This year, the event is open country-wide to all ice fishing anglers and will be hosted through the FishDonkey app. Eligible species for the tournament are walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch,and sunfish. The entry fee for the contest is $50.

The 500 prizes, with a total value of over $67,000, will be scattered throughout the top 2,000 places based on point-awarded fish values.

The Brained Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament is scheduled for January 22 from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Car in Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season Begins this Weekend

Minneapolis Voters Weigh Fate of Police After George Floyd

COVID-19′s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under 2 Years

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.