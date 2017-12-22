Brainerd Issues Snow Emergency: What Does That Mean?

The snow has fallen, and now the cleanup begins. Late last night, the Brainerd City Engineer declared a snow emergency to aid in plowing the streets.

The snow emergency is broken up into two days, allowing for plow drivers to plow certain streets and routes.

The first day is reserved for north and south streets and the second day is reserved for the east and west streets. For those who don’t comply with the snow emergency, there are consequences.

The snow emergency is a larger effort to avoid problems the rest of the winter and into the spring.

In the end, the city engineer says the snow emergency is important to maintaining safety on the roads after major accumulations and that your help is needed to make that happen.

Only after the streets are plowed on the second day will the snow emergency be declared over.