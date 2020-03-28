Brainerd International Raceway Still Planning On Holding Scheduled Events

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With all major sports postponing or canceling their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local sporting venue has yet to pull the trigger.

Brainerd International Raceway has yet to postpone or cancel any of their scheduled races, which begin in late April. Owner Kristi Copham said they feel it hasn’t become necessary to make any changes at this point during the coronavirus outbreak due to the nature of their races.

The first spectator event is scheduled for April 18th and 19th.

