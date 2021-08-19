Lakeland PBS

Brainerd International Raceway Hosting 39th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Nick UrsiniAug. 18 2021

The roar of the engines are back at the Brainerd International Raceway. Fans far and wide are all headed to BIR for the 39th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

With only one event left in the regular season, the crowds at BIR are growing by the hour. Today was qualifying races before the drag racing series kicks off tomorrow.

To purchase tickets, and for a full list of events, you can click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

