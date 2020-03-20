Brainerd International Raceway 2020 Races Will Still Go On Amid COVID-19

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brainerd International Raceway has announced its 2020 race schedule despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first spectator race is scheduled for April 18th and 19th. Brainerd International Raceway has no immediate plans to postpone or cancel any events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the track’s ownership takes a wait-and-see approach.

“As of today, all our races will go on as scheduled,” said Brainerd International Raceway Owner Kristi Copham. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will abide by the federal government’s guidelines for large events and mass gatherings, but any decisions will be made closer to the start of the season. In the meantime, fans can still buy tickets to all our events and they should watch our website, Facebook page and app for any notices and changes in the schedule,” said Copham.

The motorsport races will feature a lineup that includes drag racing, road racing, Superbike racing, autocross, drifting, car shows, endurance racing, an Aussie-style cruising event and watercross. Events also include a free Fan Appreciation Weekend, when Brainerd International Raceway will open the gates to the public for a chance to see professional road racing.

During Fan Appreciation Week, the schedule involves the return of professional road racing July 11th and 12th. The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli takes on Brainerd International Raceway’s road course. Admission will be is free all weekend, and spectators can watch the Trans Am Series racing, including a pair of 100-mile races by Jed Copham Memorial Race on Sunday. The Sports Car Club of America will be on the road course as well, and the First Responders Appreciation Day is on Saturday. There’s also an RV show and sale taking place Wednesday through Saturday.

Most of the events on the schedule feature more than one type of racing, and the drag strip and road course are busy nearly every weekend. Most events include non-traditional motorsports, like drifting, autocross, burnout contests, watercross, car shows and more. One ticket gets fans in to watch everything inside the track that day. Kids 12 and under are free for all events, including the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, and Brainerd International Raceway brought back $10 Sundays for select events this summer.

The entire schedule along with details and ticket prices are on Brainerd International Raceway website at www.BrainerdRaceway.com.

