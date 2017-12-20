DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd in Top 10 For the Small Business Revolution-Main Street Challenge

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

“Brainerd was one of thousands of communities nominated from coast to coast,” said Matt Kilian the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President.

Those thousands of applications were then narrowed down to the top 20 and now the top 10.

“Brainerd has a great story,” said Matthew Seymour Owner of Q Sqaure Gas Stations. “It really has something that a lot of people are getting excited about, getting behind and I think us getting into the top 10 we had to show that and demonstrate some of that.”

The Deluxe Corporation will soon travel to all ten communities for a two-day interview process.

“We’re going to host a small business reception at Roundhouse Brewery on January 10, they are going to tour the downtown, meet with some people and try to get the flavor of our community,” Kilian said.

A community that just finished their successful Destination Downtown contest and is using that momentum to push them forward in this competition.

“We were excited to do the first contest and to see the outcome of that with three new businesses starting up, three very different businesses starting up and the excitement in the community has been great,” said Nate Grotzke a Close Converse Commercial Properties Broker. “Now this takes it to such a greater level and national recognition for the community.”

If Brainerd does win the grand prize is $500,000 to use towards the revitalization of downtown businesses.

“That will benefit businesses, employment and employees here in town and that’s very encouraging,” Grotzke said.

In addition the winning community will receive one-on-one consulting for six small businesses and expert marketing advice.

“We don’t expect the Deluxe Corporation to come in on a white horse and save the community,” Kilian said. “We need to do that ourselves but this could give us a big boost.”

In an effort to revitalize the businesses in downtown Brainerd.

“We should have a great pride in what we are doing, what we have achieved so far and the potential we have to carry that on,” Seymour said.

The top 5 announcement will come in mid February and if Brainerd makes the cut, they will need your support in the online voting.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Brainerd City Administrator To Start Jan. 1

Kevin Van Dyck Receives LPTV’s John Yourd Pillar Award

Local Pharmacists Fight Opioid Epidemic

Brainerd Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Protect Yourself: Credit Card Skimming Scam Growing In Minnesota

Skimming has become a growing problem according to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. The organization warns that anyone
Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Protect Yourself: Credit Card Skimming Scam Growing In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Bemidji Family Surprised With "Best Christmas Ever"

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Winter Activities To Keep The Entire Family Active

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

New Brainerd City Administrator To Start Jan. 1

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Pequot Lakes Woman Faces Fraud Charges

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.