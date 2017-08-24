DONATE

Brainerd Hosts The Lakes And Farm Harvest Dinner

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 24 2017
The eighth annual Harvest Dinner is celebrating “The Good Life” in northern Minnesota.  Water quality, agricultural heritage and the region’s water-rich environments will all be brought together on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Harvest Dinner aims to bring together diversity of the region in the interest of stewardship and friendship.

Starting at 5 p.m. at the Sunup Ranch in Brainerd a farmers market, live cattle demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides and live music will be available.

The plated dinner will consist of food from local producers, served chuck-wagon style and prepared by local chefs.

Local brew and wine tasting will also be available.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 15 and under.

