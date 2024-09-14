Brainerd was hosting the Section 8AAA Preview for cross country on Friday, where Bemidji was running as well.

Brooke Wenz was the top performer for the Warrior girls, finishing eighth overall in 20 minutes and 39 seconds. Chloe Derby stood out for the Lumberjacks, finishing 11th overall in 21 minutes and 2.4 seconds.

And on the boys side, Ben Stadum led the way for Brainerd, finishing sixth overall in 17 minutes and 6.3 seconds. Bemidji’s top performer was Kyle Millar, finishing 17th overall in 18 minutes and 17.1 seconds.

In team results for the boys, Buffalo gets the win, with Brainerd placing third and Bemidji finishing in fifth. On the girls’ side of things, St. Michael Albertville is the top finisher, with Brainerd in fourth and Bemidji rounding out in seventh place.