DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Hosts 20th Annual Bataan Memorial March

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

33 American flags lined the street to represent the 33 Brainerd soldiers lost during the Bataan Death March in World War II.

“6 POW/MIA flags out there are significant to cover six days of the march, and we need to remember it was in tropical heat that people were starving and there was no water,” said Larry Osvold, 194th Regiment President.

“We’re a county that’s free because of the brave, and those are some of the brave people from the Brainerd area that really gave a lot,” said 194th Regiment member John Pearson.

Nearly 300 individuals left from the Brainerd Armory to walk or run either 13 miles or the full marathon in honor of the POWs.

“It’s kind of humbling – it really is, because for all of the trials and tribulations we have and all that we think we have been through, they really pale in comparison when you look at what these men did, not only what they endured but they survived the worst of the worst that any enemy had to offer,” said Battalion Commander Tadd Vanyo.

Of the event, Osvold said, “This is pretty awesome. You saw a lot of young people out here today that are learning about our history.”

It’s a history that urges: Remember Bataan, Never Forget.

“It gives a sense of purpose and a sense of pride since it’s one of the world events that happened in WWII that they had participants in that, and they are proud of those individuals, those that made it back and those that didn’t,” said Vanyo.

One Brainerd soldier still remains missing in Action since the march 75 years ago.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

2014 Brainerd High School Graduate Attacked In Fargo

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Brainerd Man Arrested After Physical Fight With Officers

Brainerd Hosts The Lakes And Farm Harvest Dinner

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Novak Appointed Crosby Mayor

Two weeks after Jim Hunter resigned as Mayor of the City of Crosby, the City Council officially appointed Hunter’s successor today at the
Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Novak Appointed Crosby Mayor

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Local Author Discusses New Book On Grief And Loss

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Park Rapids All Veterans Memorial Museum Remembers All Fallen Heroes

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Dog Show

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Two Injured In Crow Wing County Crash

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.