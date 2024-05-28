Brainerd Honors Those Who’ve Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Ceremonies

The Brainerd Memorial Day ceremonies have been an annual tradition since 1968, and while the weather held up for the day last year, Mother Nature couldn’t hold out enough for the main ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, as the community bookended Monday’s observance at the Brainerd National Guard Armory.

At the event, hundreds come together to remember those who fell giving the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s a reminder to the public, really, and actually to us that were serving in it,” said World War II veteran Harry Meyer. “It is actually a reminder to all of those you served with, so it is not just yourself. You’ve actually united together in memories.”

He added, “There’s a lot of space on that ocean and a lot of trouble that can come from nowhere. It’s not always a pleasant trip, that’s put it that way. It’s just to recognize those that were lost. Carrying out the mission [for] the betterment of the world.”

No matter the cost, America’s men and women in uniform answered the nation’s call for the benefit of others. It’s a concept that the Brainerd community is introduced to at a young age.

“There’s people and there’s people with stars on the side of their vehicles. And there’s this thing called Gold Star. And you ask your parents, ‘What’s that all about?’ said Bill Satre, MC for Brainerd’s Memorial Day events. “And they tell you, ‘Oh, those are people that lost a child in service to this country.’ And that’s one of your earliest memories of, ‘Hey, that’s what Memorial Day is all about.'”

Rain or shine, the Brainerd community has gathered for the Memorial Day ceremonies for over half a century now. Honoring the many veterans that have fallen can stir up a wide array of thoughts and emotions.

“When we get to the final one with the main ceremony, and they do the ‘Taps’ with repeats, I can’t even look up,” admitted Satre. “I can’t even look anybody in the eye because you could hear the emotion in the room. You just hear it, and it’s a massive feeling. It’s just so emotionally powerful.”

The Brainerd Elks and American Legion held lunch for veterans and their families following the ceremonies.