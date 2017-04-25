DONATE

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch And BSU Reach Agreement

Brainerd Honors Student-Athletes; Inducts HOF Class

Clayton Castle
Apr. 24 2017
It was a celebratory night at Brainerd High School on Monday night as the school honored its 2016-17 student-athletes, awarded the Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards, and inducted its 2017 Hall of Fame Class.

Below is a list of the awards given out at the banquet.

Female Athlete of the Year: Allyson Smith (Soccer, hockey, and track and field)

Male Athlete of the Year: Cole Kubesh (Wrestling)

2017 Hall of Fame Class: Curt King, Tom Lyscio, Colin MacDonald, Sarah Houle-Oehlein, Christina Roberts

Minnesota AAA (Academics, Athletics, Arts) Award: Mac Brink and Julia Wallace

