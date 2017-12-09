Brainerd Homeless Heroes 5K Will Take Place December 9

Runners stopped by Central Lakes College tonight to pick up their race packets for the 5-k tomorrow. Now, running a race in winter might not seem ideal but there is a special reason for the timing.

“We’re hosting it in December because December is cold, Minnesota is known to get really cold and homelessness isn’t seasonal. It happens all year round and we have our service members without a place to sleep…not a place to go home…they don’t have a warm bed…they are going from couch to couch from friends and families and don’t know where they are going to be able to sleep tomorrow,” said Carissa Meyer a Brainerd Jaycee.

The Brainerd Jaycees are trying to create more awareness for local homeless veterans.

“We have a problem with homelessness in our state,” Meyer said. “It’s something we’ve been fighting for years and years, it is going down but it’s not done until we are at zero.”

By bringing the community together.

“Being a veteran this is very important to me,” said Aaron Stone the Race Director. “Even though I haven’t served with some of the people, we are still family…a military family.”

For those that can’t make it out tomorrow but would still like to run for the cause can sign up for their new virtual run that will be available fro registration until Dec.31.

“They can run on their honor, on their time and they are still running for the cause and makes them feel like they are a part of it,” Stone said.

No matter where you live, what the weather is like or what day of the week you can run to raise funds for the Homeless Heroes in Central Minnesota.

“I can run wherever, whenever and promote it outside of Minnesota so anyone can really go on and make a donation and run on their own time,” said Shannon Ihrke a virtual runner and local veteran.

With 14 awards overall, the top finishers for male and female in each age bracket will receive a plaque.

The race begins at 10 a.m. on the Central Lakes College Campus with registration at 8:30 a.m.