Brainerd Holds More Traditional Memorial Day Ceremony for 2021
While it wasn’t the full ceremony they’ve had in years past, there was still plenty of residents who came to pay their respects. The ceremony started on the Laurel Street Bridge with a 21-gun salute and a wreath tossed into the Mississippi River.
From there, the gathering moved to the All Veterans Memorial next to the Historic Courthouse where wreaths were laid at the memorial, along with another 21-gun salute.
