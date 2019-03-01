Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Hockey Store Plans To Close Its Doors Later This Year

Anthony Scott
Mar. 1 2019
Whether it was for hockey apparel, new gear, or stick and skate repair, the Brainerd community knew that the Hockey House was the place to go for all things hockey. Later this year however, people will have to find a new place to service their hockey needs as the Hockey House plans to close its doors.

Ever since it opened in the summer of 2012, the Hockey House has been a staple to the Brainerd Lakes hockey community.

Owner Dan Anderson has not set a concrete date for the store’s closure, but he said it will be sometime in the spring or summer. Anderson said that he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids, but he will definitely miss the business.

“Being able to say you’ve had the Stanley Cup twice in your store, and to share that experience with Chico Resch and Josh Archibald that’s a good feather in our cap,” Anderson said. “This has given me more than I can ever give back, and more than I ever expected it would.”

Everything at the Hockey House is 25 percent off until the store officially closes.

 

