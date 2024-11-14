Brainerd High School’s Veteran Day Program

This past Veterans Day, Brainerd High School organized an event to commemorate all who have served in our country’s great military.

Veterans within the Great Lakes area filled Brainerd High School’s Gymnasium to be recognized for their great contributions to their country. Students of Brainerd High got to share a room with people who made the ultimate sacrifice. Brainerd High puts a huge emphasis on the significance of acknowledging these brave men and women.

Educating the younger generations on the importance of Veterans Day instills principles of patriotism, empathy, and gratitude. Values that Brainerd High embodies.

Future soldiers in attendance listened closely to get a tease of what the military experience would be like. Veterans from all wars, foreign and domestic, had plenty of stories to share. Tales that inspire some who are preparing to enlist.

Brainerd High School has set a standard within the student body that supporting those who signed on the dotted line is something they take great pride in.

A group of Veterans in attendance told Lakeland News that the respect shown throughout the ceremony by the student body filled their hearts with joy.