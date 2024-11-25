Nov 25, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd High School’s Abigail Hanson Named Youth Volunteer of the Year

Brainerd Community Action stopped by Common Goods in Baxter earlier this month to surprise 15-year-old Abigail Hanson with Brainerd’s 2024 Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.

Hanson is the Brainerd Junior Jaycees president, a group committed to helping give back to the community. She also helps out with Brainerd High School’s Warrior Warehouse food pantry, as well as a host of other projects to impact the area in a positive way.

“It’s really great just to see that everyone is so happy for me helping other people,” said Hanson. “I don’t necessarily need to be recognized as long as other people are happy, but it’s nice to know that other people also recognize what I’m doing for the community.”

Hanson noted that she was first inspired to help her community through her parents’ and brother’s devotion to volunteering.

