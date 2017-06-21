Brainerd High School Yearbook Investigation Is Complete

An investigation into controversy surrounding comments made by a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the 2016-2017 yearbook about President Donald Trump is now complete.

During a June 12 Brainerd Public Schools regular board meeting the district revealed that the investigation was done by two outside investigators.

The school board also said any student that received the yearbook with the offensive remarks had the option to receive a refund or a stamp decal for the page to cover up the remarks. It was unclear how many students decided either option.

The board says they will be be responsible for providing the refunds.

It all started when a page in the BHS yearbook asked students to give their thoughts on President Trump.

Of the four students who commented said,” I would like to behead him and I do not like him.”

Once the district became aware of the student’s comments they released a statement on May 19 saying the district does not support or otherwise endorse any disrespectful or politically based statements that are in the yearbook and apologizes for the statements that were included.

The statement also said the school district supports free speech, but the disrespectful comments in the yearbook are contrary to the basic educational mission of the district and shouldn’t have been included in a school-sponsored publication.