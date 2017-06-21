DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd High School Yearbook Investigation Is Complete

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

An investigation into controversy surrounding comments made by a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the 2016-2017 yearbook about President Donald Trump is now complete.

During a June 12 Brainerd Public Schools regular board meeting the district revealed that the investigation was done by two outside investigators.

The school board also said any student that received the yearbook with the offensive remarks had the option to receive a refund or a stamp decal for the page to cover up the remarks. It was unclear how many students decided either option.

The board says they will be be responsible for providing the refunds.

Page in 2016-2017 Brainerd High School yearbook

It all started when a page in the BHS yearbook asked students to give their thoughts on President Trump.

Of the four students who commented said,” I would like to behead him and I do not like him.”

Once the district became aware of the student’s comments they released a statement on May 19 saying the district does not support or otherwise endorse any disrespectful or politically based statements that are in the yearbook and apologizes for the statements that were included.

The statement also said the school district supports free speech, but the disrespectful comments in the yearbook are contrary to the basic educational mission of the district and shouldn’t have been included in a school-sponsored publication.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd High School Yearbook Under Fire

Brainerd Boys Tennis Off To Hot Start

Brainerd High Teacher Named Teacher Of The Year

27th Annual Liftathon Takes Place In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Starting in July, Bemidji State University (BSU) will receive a $449, 887 grant to improve diversity in the nation’s nursing workforce by
Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Open House Scheduled In Little Falls For Highway Construction Project

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

The Crow Wing County Landfill Is Energy Efficient Too

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Minnesota Wild Will Debut New Jerseys For The Upcoming Season

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Plane Crash In Mahnomen Sends Pilot To Hospital

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.