Brainerd High School Graduating Seniors Will Be Celebrated With a Car Parade

Brainerd High School is hosting a car parade to honor the class of 2020, despite all the roadblocks of COVID-19. Graduating seniors will also be recognized through a virtual commencement after the parade.

The class of 2020 will not be able to experience the American tradition of graduating from high school alongside friends and tossing their cap high in the air. But thanks to the generosity of Brainerd International Raceway, owners are allowing the car parade to be held at the track for graduates and their immediate family members.

Brainerd High School is holding a virtual graduation on Friday, May 22nd, and a group of community members have gotten together to organize the last-minute parade for students prior to the virtual commencement.

This parade has been discussed with local officials and will be conducted within COVID-19 compliance rules. The parade is optional for graduates, and Brainerd High School has set up a GoFundMe page to fund the celebration. All money raised beyond the amount needed to cover expenses will be donated to GradBlast2020.

To help the Brainerd Class of 2020 celebrate their achievements, please make a donation at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brainerd-class-of-2020-grad-parade-at-bir

This parade, along with a separate virtual ceremony, will be the only chance students will have to experience a heightened level of pomp and circumstance. They are a class who has missed so many memorable firsts and lasts in the last few months of their senior year.

Directions for seniors and their immediate families:

Line up begins at 3:30 p.m.

Parade starts promptly at 4:00 p.m.

Graduates are to wear their cap and gown!

Graduates can decorate their cars!

The graduates first and last name needs to be clearly displayed on the driver’s side door or roof of the vehicle. This needs to be seen from a distance to announce the students name.

