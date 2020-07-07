Brainerd High School To Host Public Tour Of Renovation Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Officials at Brainerd High School have organized a public tour of the multiple renovations happening within the school district.

The tour of the four renovated buildings is set for Monday, July 13th. The Brainerd staff detailed that masks will be mandatory for all participants and limited spots are available. Also, each person involved with the tour is asked to drive separately for safety precaution.

The tour schedule for the 13th is a follows:

-2:00 at Nisswa

-3:00 at New Baxter Elementary

-3:45 at Brainerd High School



-5:00 at Harrison

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today