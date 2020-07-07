Brainerd High School To Host Public Tour Of Renovation Project
Officials at Brainerd High School have organized a public tour of the multiple renovations happening within the school district.
The tour of the four renovated buildings is set for Monday, July 13th. The Brainerd staff detailed that masks will be mandatory for all participants and limited spots are available. Also, each person involved with the tour is asked to drive separately for safety precaution.
The tour schedule for the 13th is a follows:
