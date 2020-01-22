Brainerd High School The First To Receive American Sign Language Program Signall
Brainerd High School was recognized as the first high school to receive an American Sign Language program for students who strive to communicate with the Deaf community. Signall is an interactive computer-based sign language program used to teach students basic ASL vocabulary.
Students use the technology to brush up on their signing skills by using games and finger spelling, but Signall also keeps a record for how students are improving.
ASL teachers want to encourage students to feel comfortable using sign language because those that are hard of hearing appreciate individuals that at least try to communicate with them.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.