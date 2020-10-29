Brainerd High School Teacher Speaks About Being Sick with COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd High School teacher David Borash has finally returned home from the hospital after suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms. This week, he is working towards recovery and getting reconnected with his students. Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has more.

The Borash family has been spreading their experience through social media to warn others in the area after one of their daughters also tested positive for COVID-19.

