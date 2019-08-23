Lakeland PBS
Brainerd High School Takes Part In Active Shooter Drill

Aug. 22 2019

Recent national shootings have dominated headlines throughout the country, and with fall around the corner, school administrators are doing everything they can to prepare. Brainerd High School held a mock active shooter drill that took a long time to plan, but was a great opportunity for school administrators and law enforcement to work together.

“It was pretty impressive to watch those agencies work together and try to cooperate and try to get everything coordinated and figured out,” said Brainerd High School Dean of Students and Emergency Response Coordinator Josh Fordyce.

“When we brought this idea to them, to a T, all our leadership said, ‘you know, we’ve been thinking of doing something like this in a school in our area for a long time,’ so they appreciated us bringing it up to them,” said Fordyce. “You don’t have to wait too many days to read a newspaper or look at the news and hear about instances that are happening all over the country, not just in schools but a lot of public forums.”

Brainerd High School staff and law enforcement were able to hold a debriefing session after the drill to discuss improvements that can be made for safety.

Chaz Mootz

