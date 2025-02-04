Brainerd High School Students Receive Honors from MSHSL

The Minnesota State High School League is honoring students through its Triple ‘A’ and ExCEL awards, and three Brainerd High School students are receiving recognition for their hard work and achievements.

The MSHSL has released its Triple ‘A’ award finalists and winners for the 2024-25 school year, with Brainerd’s Ben Stadum winning outright and Ericah Folden earning the nod as a finalist.

The Triple ‘A’ Award, also known as the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, recognizes two high school seniors from each region that have a 3.0-or-higher grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Stadum has ran both track and cross country for four years and plays percussion for the Wind Symphony at Brainerd. Folden plays tennis, hockey, and softball and is part of a few clubs, including Future Farmers of America, Sources of Strength, Interact Club, Student Council, and she also plays percussion for the Wind Symphony.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how well seniors can do at just inspiring people,” Stadum said. “I just am forever grateful for the guys and girls who’ve taught me how to be a Warrior. I hope I pass it down.”

“Student-athlete is a term that I’m really proud of,” Folden said. “It’s a good representation of what someone can achieve if they put their mind to it. I wouldn’t be doing what I would be doing without the community that I’m a part of.”

Two award finalists from each region will be invited to a recognition banquet in March, and MSHSL officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ award winners at that time.

The MSHSL has also announced its ExCEL award winners for the 2024-25 school year, and Brainerd High School student Grace Enge received the honors. The ExCEL award, standing for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, highlights Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and showcase a strong commitment to community service.

Enge plays golf for the Warriors and joined the girls’ tennis team as manager this year, and she’s part of the Key Club and is the president of the Lighthouse Project. Enge is also involved in her community, helping out her church and with the Brainerd Fire Department alongside her dad for events like the Crow Wing County Fair.

“I think from the Brainerd Public School District, they really encourage you to be a part of the community and I also find it really rewarding,” Enge said. “And the word of advice I would give to younger students is to join as many clubs you can because they’re really fun, and I feel like you’ll never regret helping the community.”

Enge is also applying with the hopes of joining the Brainerd School Board.