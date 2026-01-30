Brainerd High School Students Protest ICE With Walkout

Students from Brainerd High School lined the streets outside the Crow Wing County Judicial Center on Friday to protest the federal immigration surge and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.

The rally came after four people were taken into custody by Department of Homeland Security agents at El Potro Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brainerd on Monday, Jan. 26, as well as the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents earlier this month.

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that more than 80 students gathered for one hour in the middle of the day to make their voices heard but not miss an entire school day. Protesters walked from the high school to downtown Brainerd, and one organizer said he spoke to police officers and school officials before the demonstration.

After an hour, students made their way back to school and returned by the end of fifth period.

The protest was part of a larger student walkout day in which thousands of students nationwide took to the streets to voice their grievances on ICE’s actions.