Brainerd High School Students, Outreach Program Pack Meals for Hurricane Relief

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, alongside a group of Brainerd High School students, recently helped pack over 100,000 meals for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

The Outreach Program’s vision is that 80-90% of the meals it packages and distributes remain in Minnesota, with the remaining 10-20% being used for disaster relief or international distribution. And no matter how far away relief is needed, the non-profit wants to extend a helping hand.

“In our community and in the States in general, we need to take care of each other,” said The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes Community Coordinator Tina Foster. “We just need to set a good example, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re taking care of our neighbors that are 2,000 miles away. We had over 300 volunteers show up the last few days to pack all this food to get it out the door. And we live in an amazing community. When we ask, they step up.”

The Outreach Program will be sending Spanish rice, tomato basil pasta, mac and cheese, and apple cinnamon oatmeal in the packed meals.