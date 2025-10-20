Brainerd High School Students Get Involved in District’s Budget Discussion

For months, the Brainerd School Board has been discussing its looming budget deficit, with parents and teachers alike speaking out against the board’s inaction on deciding whether or not to hold a referendum. Now, students are voicing their frustration as well.

Multiple current Brainerd High School students spoke at last week’s school board meeting and voiced their frustrations about the latest ideas on how to deal with the district’s financial issues. One suggestion involved cutting a class period from the high school schedule, to which many of the students raised objections.

“I hope that you really do reach out to the students,” said Brainerd High School student Eli Borg. “I know the price tag may look awesome to you guys. ‘Oh, we’re going to save that amount of money.’ Is it worth taking those different opportunities away from students, though? So I look forward to the different conversations I will have with you guys.”

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the Washington Educational Services Building in Brainerd.