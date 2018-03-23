DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

Brainerd High School student, Micheal Bostrom won the Central Lakes College Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest with his “USA proud” themed design.

Bostrom will receive a $250 scholarship to CLC, where he will start class in the fall. The winner also received a canvas print of his design.

The design was wrapped on a vehicle hood during the Bridges Career Exploration Day event held earlier this month at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The design was wrapped by Daniel Lunderberg, a graphic wrap artist from MillsAutoXtreme.

The CLC Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest is an annual event held concurrently with Bridges.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Brainerd ASL Students Learn Through Flipped Classroom Approach

CLC Group Volunteers In Guatemala

Osama Alomar Tells Stories Of War, Hope, And Love At CLC

Lottery Ticket Sold In Roseau Is $22.8 Million Winner

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire early this morning in the Bemidji Township. The home’s occupants were able to escape
Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Voigt Named CLC Women's Basketball Coach

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Rushford-Peterson In Double OT

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

13th Annual Evergreen Youth Conference Kicks Off At Bemidji's Sanford Center

Posted on Mar. 22 2018

CLC Instructor Gives Tips On How To Keep Your Information Safe Online

Posted on Mar. 22 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.