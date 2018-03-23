Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest
Brainerd High School student, Micheal Bostrom won the Central Lakes College Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest with his “USA proud” themed design.
Bostrom will receive a $250 scholarship to CLC, where he will start class in the fall. The winner also received a canvas print of his design.
The design was wrapped on a vehicle hood during the Bridges Career Exploration Day event held earlier this month at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
The design was wrapped by Daniel Lunderberg, a graphic wrap artist from MillsAutoXtreme.
The CLC Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest is an annual event held concurrently with Bridges.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More
She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More
That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More