Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest

Brainerd High School student, Micheal Bostrom won the Central Lakes College Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest with his “USA proud” themed design.

Bostrom will receive a $250 scholarship to CLC, where he will start class in the fall. The winner also received a canvas print of his design.

The design was wrapped on a vehicle hood during the Bridges Career Exploration Day event held earlier this month at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The design was wrapped by Daniel Lunderberg, a graphic wrap artist from MillsAutoXtreme.

The CLC Graphic Design Hood Wrap Design Contest is an annual event held concurrently with Bridges.