Brainerd High School Student Taken into Custody for Threats of Violence

A 15-year-old Brainerd High School student has been taken into custody for felony threats of violence.

A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says high school staff contacted police around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday after the student was overheard making threatening comments the day before. Police officials say at no time did they identify an immediate threat and that no continued threats to the Brainerd School District’s students, staff, or facilities have been identified.

The student was taken to a juvenile detention center, and the case has been referred to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.