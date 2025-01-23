Brainerd High School Student Arrested Following Social Media Threat

The Brainerd Police Department has arrested a Brainerd High School student after receiving word of a social media threat this morning.

According to a press release, police officers received the report at 7:16 this morning and identified the individual as a 14-year-old boy before apprehending and transporting him to a juvenile detention facility a half hour later.

The police department has not identified any further threats to the Brainerd School District’s facilities, students, and staff amid the investigation. The incident will also be referred to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office for prosecution while school officials and police continue to investigate.

“Because it was on video, he was easy to identify, and once the high school let the police department know who the individual was and where he lived, the police responded immediately to that site and apprehended him,” said Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Peter Grant. “And once we knew that the individual was no longer being a threat to the community or specifically to the high school, then we can kind of calm down a little bit and go, ‘Okay, what are our procedures, we have to do a notification.'”

Brainerd Police Chief John Davis could not be reached for an interview, stating he cannot disclose any further details on the incident as the investigation is ongoing.