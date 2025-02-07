Feb 7, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd High School Sinfonia & Chamber Orchestras Perform at Winter Concert

The Brainerd Lakes community gathered at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts earlier this week to hear the Brainerd High School Sinfonia and Chamber Orchestras perform at their winter concert.

The performances were presented through the Brainerd Music Department. Both the Sinfonia Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra took aim at showcasing their progress from November to now.

“I think working together towards a common goal is a really excellent thing for kids to work on,” said Leslie Zander, Director of the 6th-12th Grade Orchestras for Brainerd Public Schools. “The camaraderie that they have from that fellowship of working together. That commitment to excellence has never wavered, so it’s great to be a part of that and showcase that to the community.”

Brainerd High School’s Chamber Orchestra will perform in the CLC Music Festival at St. Cloud Tech High School next on April 4th, while the Sinfonia Orchestra will play at Alexandria High School on April 9th.

