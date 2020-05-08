Brainerd High School Renovation Progressing Through Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nine months into the renovation, Brainerd High School’s newest additions are starting to take form.

The school was given a $79 million budget for the remodel with another $8 million going towards building a performing arts center. The goal of phase one is to have these upgrades ready for fall of 2021, and the entire crew is doing all they can to make that happen.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today