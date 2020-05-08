Lakeland PBS

Brainerd High School Renovation Progressing Through Pandemic

Brad Hamilton — May. 7 2020

Nine months into the renovation, Brainerd High School’s newest additions are starting to take form.

The school was given a $79 million budget for the remodel with another $8 million going towards building a performing arts center. The goal of phase one is to have these upgrades ready for fall of 2021, and the entire crew is doing all they can to make that happen.

