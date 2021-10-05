Brainerd High School Kicks Off Homecoming Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s a different, yet familiar week at Brainerd High School as this time of the year marks Homecoming.

“A year ago, we faced a homecoming that had to pretty much be cancelled,” Brainerd High School Principal Andrea Rusk said.

While some events will be the same as in years past like a Friday night football game against Rogers, there are also some new things in store.

“We’re hosting our very first outdoor dance for Homecoming, we’re going to be in the north lot from 9 PM-11 PM,” Rusk said.

There is also a new event called the “Above and Beyond Warrior” award. It will be given out to two students from each grade. There will be no Homecoming king and queen this year, but there will be Homecoming court. 10 seniors of any gender will be nominated and the top three who receive the most votes will be named ambassadors.

While some members of the school board were disappointed to see the traditional king and queen go, they all agree the decisions made should be in the best interest of all students.

“My job is to represent every student in that building,” Rusk said.

“With anything we do with the school district, when it relates to our students, it is my hope that everything we do screams to all students that you matter,” Brainerd School Board Vice-chair Charles Black Lance said.

