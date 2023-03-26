Brainerd High School Holds 2nd Annual Warrior Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday was Brainerd High School’s annual Warrior Day. Created by faculty to help students socialize after the COVID-19 pandemic turned things upside down, Warrior Day has now turned into an opportunity for students to broaden their horizons.

The event included a job fair, service & enrichment stations, and a talent show. They also added a drum and flag ceremony presentation to honor Indigenous veterans. The day wrapped up with a cool school polar plunge, where 159 students and teachers took the plunge and raised just shy of $18,000.

A lot goes into planning the day, but Brainerd High School principal Andrea Rusk says it’s all worth it. She also credits Alexis Marcelo, math teacher and student council advisor, with being the brains behind the operation. The feedback from students has been positive as well, with some citing it as a great day to get out of the classroom and recharge before spring starts.

It was only the second time the school has held Warrior Day. They plan on having the event next year as well.

