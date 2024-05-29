Brainerd High School Hires New Athletic Trainer

Brainerd high school student-athletes have endured a new regimen for their respective training sessions, as there is a new athletic trainer/strength & conditioning coach working with all athletes grades nine through 12.

Hired through Essentia Health, Alex Brodjeski has served as a trainer at Concordia-St.Paul University, Elon University, College of William and Mary, as well as Carleton College.

While working with kids has been an adjustment for Brodjeski, his love for training has not changed.

Brodjeski played college football for four years at Gustavus Adolphus College, and also earned his masters degree in Human Physiology at the University of Iowa.