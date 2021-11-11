Brainerd High School Eases Mask Requirements for After-School Activities
Face coverings will no longer be required at most after-school activities at Brainerd High School.
“We’d like to look at removing the face covering requirement to strongly recommend for the 9th-through-12th building during athletic and activity events beginning at 3:30 PM each day.” said Heidi Hahn, Brainerd Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.
According to Hahn’s data, the district’s total active cases per 10,000 people was 58.7 for the week of October 27 to November 2, a decrease from 62.8 the week prior.
Anyone in 9th through 12th grade activities after 3:30 will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, but not required, unless the event is held in the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts.
All board members who were present during the meeting agreed it was a good step in the right direction.
Face coverings will still be worn throughout the school day as well as on buses per federal requirements through at least January 18.
