Brainerd High School Adding Leadership Course to Curriculum

Brainerd High School expects to implement leadership courses into its curriculum beginning this upcoming fall.

The Brainerd School Board approved the addition following social studies teacher and football coach Jason Freed’s presentation at the board meeting this month.

The course would be open to all high school students as Freed believes that leaders can be cultivated when given the right resources. He plans on focusing on developing key skills within students in an effort to prepare the next generation for life beyond high school.

“For young people, it’s important that they know how important it is to serve their community,” said Brainerd High School Principal Andrea Rusk. “I also think that it’s really important for our students to learn how to problem solve, and sometimes that’s uncomfortable and really challenging, and I think it’s really healthy for students to do that.”

Brainerd High School is also hopeful that a Leadership 2 course will also be added to the curriculum down the line.