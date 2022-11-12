Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Hears From Downtown Business Owners on Snow Removal Services

Lakeland News — Nov. 11 2022

With the Lakeland viewing area receiving its first major snowfall event of the season, snow will eventually begin to pile up on streets and sidewalks. The Brainerd City Council held a public hearing recently to hear from downtown business owners on whether they believe the downtown area should remain a part of the special services district.

The district includes snow removal on streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots. A portion of this work is assessed to property owners within the district. Business owners in the district have never had to keep their sidewalks and parking spaces clear on their own.

“I just would like to speak in support keeping the special services district,” said Marie Kirsch, owner of Knotty Pine Bakery. “I’ve been in business since 2019, so I’ve had a couple of winters now to see how those services carry out and I just think it’s invaluable to my business and to maintaining downtown Brainerd as a destination shopping district for the area.”

The city council made a motion to approve a contract with Tom’s Backhoe Service to remove snow within the district for 2022-23.

By — Lakeland News

