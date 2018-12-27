Brainerd Hallmark Store Announces Closure

An iconic Christmas card store in Brainerd has recently announced that this will be their last holiday season in business.

The Hallmark store in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd will be closing in the new year. In a phone interview, the owner of the Hallmark said the increasing popularity of online shopping and less traffic in the mall has lead to the decision to close the store. Two out of three Hallmark stores in the United States have closed in the last decade, leaving around 2,000 left nationwide.

The owners would like to thank their steady customers that have shopped at Hallmark throughout the years. They plan to close by the end of February, 2019.