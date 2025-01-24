Jan 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Gymnastics Falls to Detroit Lakes at Home Meet

In girls’ gymnastics, Brainerd hosted Detroit Lakes on Thursday. The Warriors were trying to build on their win at the Buffalo invite on Saturday.

Brainerd would fall to Detroit Lakes 142.8 to 102.5. In individual events, Cassidy Otto netted 8.25 in the vault as Brainerd’s top scorer. Sophia White finished third overall in the uneven bars, and in the beam, Mya Carr was the Warriors’ top all-around scorer and finished fourth overall.

