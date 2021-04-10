Brainerd Guardsmen Honored 79 Years After Fall of Bataan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the rain today outside the Brainerd Armory, a wreath was placed to honor the 64 Brainerd National Guardsmen who were sent to the Philippines in World War II and to commemorate the fall of Bataan 79 years ago.

While today’s weather was not ideal, it did not stop those who stood out in the rain to honor those who did and did not come back. While the ceremony was different this year given the circumstances, the message remains the same, “Remember Bataan, Never Forget”.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today