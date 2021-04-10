Brainerd Guardsmen Honored 79 Years After Fall of Bataan
In the rain today outside the Brainerd Armory, a wreath was placed to honor the 64 Brainerd National Guardsmen who were sent to the Philippines in World War II and to commemorate the fall of Bataan 79 years ago.
While today’s weather was not ideal, it did not stop those who stood out in the rain to honor those who did and did not come back. While the ceremony was different this year given the circumstances, the message remains the same, “Remember Bataan, Never Forget”.
