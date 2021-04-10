Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Guardsmen Honored 79 Years After Fall of Bataan

Nick UrsiniApr. 9 2021

In the rain today outside the Brainerd Armory, a wreath was placed to honor the 64 Brainerd National Guardsmen who were sent to the Philippines in World War II and to commemorate the fall of Bataan 79 years ago.

While today’s weather was not ideal, it did not stop those who stood out in the rain to honor those who did and did not come back. While the ceremony was different this year given the circumstances, the message remains the same, “Remember Bataan, Never Forget”.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

