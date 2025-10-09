Brainerd Girls’ Volleyball Beats Bemidji 3-1 in Late-Season Clash

It hasn’t exactly been the year either Brainerd or Bemidji girls’ volleyball had hoped for.

Before Thursday, the teams only had a combined five wins, but when the season isn’t going so hot, there’s always one thing you can rest your hat on to make it feel better: beating your rival. The Warriors hosted the Lumberjacks in a late-season clash on Thursday night.

Bemidji had the upper hand in last year’s match-up and got out of the gates hot, taking the first set, but Brainerd took the final three sets to win 3-1. The Warriors’ Bella Goggleye led all players in kills with 15.