Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Girls Tennis Off to a Perfect Start

Anthony Scott
Sep. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The girls Brainerd tennis team is serving up success in 2018. The Warriors are 12-0, but the wins and losses are not really on the team’s mind.

“We don’t focus on that,“ Lisa Salo, Brainerd’s Head Coach, said. “It’s what did we learn from our last match, what do we have to work on for our next match, preparing adequately for that next opponent, and going out there and doing what we do.”

Brainerd has been extremely successful over the past few seasons, but they have been overshadowed by one team.

“Tech is a perennial power, we know that,” Salo said. “We respect their program tremendously; their coaching staff is very good. We really look to compete against them.”

The Warriors are looking forward to their match against St. Cloud Tech, and this could be the year Brainerd comes out on top.

“It’s going to be really close this year,” Britney Fletcher, first singles senior captain, said. “They lost a lot of girls as well last year, so I think they are a little worried, and we really just need to bring our “A” game, and we will do very well against them.”

But the team is staying focused on the task at hand each week.

“I treat every match the same,” Audrey Collins, Brainerd Senior Captain, said. “Don’t underestimate, don’t get too ahead of yourself, just play each point to win.”

“You just can’t underestimate any other team.” Taya Person, first doubles senior captain, said.

“We got to focus on each one just as we would be if we were playing Tech.” Heidi Jacobsen, first doubles senior captain, said.

The team is looking for their first trip to state in eight years, and they’re hoping the success the boys team had in the spring, will carry over to them.

“Having the success that the boys did in making it to the state tournament, the trickle down from that the excitement from that comes to our season in the fall,” Salo said. “We will just do the best we can do.”

Brainerd’s next match is tomorrow, September 13th, on the road against Alexandria, and then they have matches over the weekend before St. Cloud Tech comes to town on Tuesday, September 18th.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Public Invited To Attend Backroads Tapings In Bemidji

Crow Wing County Partners with Bridges of Hope to Build a Self-Healing Community

Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Brainerd Soldiers In Bataan Death March Honored In Memorial

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Super Simple Supper

Super Simple Supper 16-ounce package gnocchi 1 ripe avocado 2 to 3 tablespoons store-bought pesto 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 cup cooked
Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Super Simple Supper

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Bear Saved by the "Jaws of Life"

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Hunger Action Month Encourages People To Take Action Against Food Insecurity

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Brainerd School District Moves Forward With Blueprint 181 Plans

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Representatives Gather For Carnegie Restoration Kickoff

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.